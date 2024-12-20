Open Menu

El-Sisi, Erdogan Discuss Gaza, Syria, Other Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 02:00 AM

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi discussed Thursday the latest developments concerning Gaza, Syria, and other regional developments in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Summit, convened in Cairo.

According to the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders agreed on intensifying coordination and consultation to manage regional crises and promote peace and stability.

They concurred that establishing an independent Palestinian state along the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is essential for achieving peace and stability in the region.

The meeting tackled developments in Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Syria. Both leaders underscored the importance of protecting these nations' sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security to ensure peace and stability for their populations.

