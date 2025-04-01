El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) CAIRO, 1st April, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump discussed in a phone call the mediation initiatives aimed at restoring regional stability.

The Egyptian presidency emphasised that these efforts would positively influence Red Sea navigation and mitigate economic losses for all stakeholders.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, stated that the call received by the Egyptian President from his American counterpart addressed the importance of coordination to contain regional tensions, and the necessity of supporting efforts aimed at stopping the escalation in a manner that preserves the security of navigation in the Red Sea and prevents further economic losses for all parties.