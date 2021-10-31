UrduPoint.com

Elaborate Plans To Celebrate India’s Diwali Festival At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:15 PM

Elaborate plans to celebrate India’s Diwali festival at Expo 2020 Dubai

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai is offering a colourful bouquet of more than a dozen events for visitors in the run up to and on Diwali, India’s Festival of Lights.

Several of these events will also be available for global viewing through Expo 2020 Dubai platforms and will be picked up by television and digital media worldwide through the courtesy of Expo Media Services. Diwali, India’s biggest festival, is celebrated nationwide and among the Indian diaspora in the Gulf and elsewhere.

This year Diwali falls on 4th November. However, two nights prior, on 2nd November, celebrations will kick off at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Millennium Amphitheatre with a performance by "Rooh", a Dubai-based band. Rooh fuses music across three languages – Arabic, English and Hindi. The band has won numerous awards, including the Best Asian Band by Masala Awards.

Also on 2nd November, there will be live events and performances at multiple venues to mark Dhanteras, considered auspicious in Indian communities, when they decorate and illuminate their houses in colourful lights. Indian cuisine will be a highlight of Dhantera observances, which symbolise love, happiness and creation of wealth. Such events will continue on the eve of Diwali.

On 4th November, the Diwali night, Al Wasl Plaza will mesmerise viewers with special Diwali-inspired projections inside its large 360-degree projection surface. Parallel performances by several bands and musical troupes at the Jubilee Stage and the Millennium Amphitheatre are designed to make the occasion memorable.

The Diwali celebrations will conclude at the Millennium Amphitheatre on the night of 5th November.

More Stories From Middle East

