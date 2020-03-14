UrduPoint.com
Elderly People Advised To Stay Indoors, Steer Away From Crowded Places

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) on Friday called on all senior members of the public to remain at home and steer away from crowded places, as a precautionary measure taken by the UAE government to minimise coronavirus spread.

MoHaP also urged all citizens, residents and families to take all precautionary hygiene measures to ensure their safety and protection. This includes washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering mouth and nose when sneezing, to minimize spread of germs and infections.

"The Ministry, under the directives of UAE leadership, is stepping up all efforts to ensure public safety. This is facilitated by a strong healthcare system dedicated ensure public safety and protection that is in line with the World Health Organisation," said the Ministry in a statement.

