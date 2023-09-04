Open Menu

Election Campaigns For FNC Candidates To Start 11th September

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start 11th September

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) The election campaign phase for candidates running for the Federal National Council (FNC) 2023 elections will commence on Monday, 11th September, as per the timetable approved by the National Election Committee (NEC).

According to the timetable, the campaign phase will last for 23 days, concluding on 3rd October, 2023. During this period, candidates will have the opportunity to express themselves, present their electoral programmes and engage in activities to persuade voters to choose them in the fifth cycle of FNC elections.

The NEC urged all candidates to adhere to the executive instructions for the elections, including regulations and campaign rules, as well as consider the penalties that may be imposed against violators, stressing the importance of reviewing the "Candidate and Voter Guide", which offers comprehensive answers to all election-related questions in a simplified and understandable format.

The NEC also encouraged candidates to apply for approval of their campaign plans through the website, uaenec.

ae, to obtain a license for their election campaign activities.

The application should include information about the candidate, the activities and events they intend to undertake, such as television advertisements, newspaper ads, meetings, and street banners, the number of planned events, their financial costs, and funding sources.

Candidates must also comply with the campaign regulations outlined in the executive instructions for the elections and the approved campaign plan. Afterwards, candidates should visit the headquarters of the Emirate Committee to which they belong to submit their campaign plan and obtain approval from the committee before opening their campaign offices.

Comprehensive information about the 2023 FNC elections is available on the NEC’s website, www.uaenec.ae, and its mobile application, National Election Committee – UAENEC, on Apple App Store and Google Play. Information is also available on the committee's social media pages or via its WhatsApp service through the number, +600500005.

Related Topics

Election Google Mobile Social Media Visit Guide May September October Apple TV All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Libraries: 6 million sources in 33 ..

Sharjah Public Libraries: 6 million sources in 33 languages and 200,000 readers ..

2 minutes ago
 Celebrities express concern over rising electricit ..

Celebrities express concern over rising electricity bills in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023: 28 sessions to explore development, sus ..

IGCF 2023: 28 sessions to explore development, sustainability

32 minutes ago
 Projected growth rate for Arab economies 3.4% in 2 ..

Projected growth rate for Arab economies 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024: AMF Director- ..

32 minutes ago
 Govt to take stern action against electricity thie ..

Govt to take stern action against electricity thieves: PM

39 minutes ago
 Special measures being taken to improve cleanlines ..

Special measures being taken to improve cleanliness: Sec LG South

57 minutes ago
2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international ..

2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international research index

57 minutes ago
 Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehl ..

Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum reviewed

57 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of S ..

IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of Sadaqat Abbasi

56 minutes ago
 Director Russian Friendship House for support to M ..

Director Russian Friendship House for support to MSAP in chess promotion

58 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive launched

Anti-encroachment drive launched

56 minutes ago
 Sanjrani expresses sorrow over tragic helicopter c ..

Sanjrani expresses sorrow over tragic helicopter crash in Gwadar

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East