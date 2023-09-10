Open Menu

Election Campaigns For FNC Candidates To Start Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) The election campaign phase for candidates running for the Federal National Council (FNC) 2023 elections will commence on Monday, 11th September, as per the timetable approved by the National Election Committee (NEC).

According to the timetable, the campaign phase will last for 23 days, concluding on 3rd October, 2023. During this period, candidates will have the opportunity to express themselves, present their electoral programmes and engage in activities to persuade voters to choose them in the fifth cycle of FNC elections. 25th and 26thSeptember are the final days for candidates to withdraw their Names.

The NEC urged all candidates to adhere to the executive instructions for the elections, including regulations and campaign rules, as well as consider the penalties that may be imposed against violators, stressing the importance of reviewing the "Candidate and Voter Guide", which offers comprehensive answers to all election-related questions in a simplified and understandable format.

The executive instructions stipulate that ceiling of spending on electoral advertising must not exceed AED 3 million..

Comprehensive information about the 2023 FNC elections is available on the NEC’s website, www.uaenec.ae, and its mobile application, National Election Committee – UAENEC, on Apple App Store and Google Play. Information is also available on the committee's social media pages or via its WhatsApp service through the number, +600500005.

