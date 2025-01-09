Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official says

- Home
Published January 09, 2025
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, congratulated Joseph Aoun who was on Thursday elected the country’s President.
In a statement, Hennis-Plasschaert welcomed the development as a long-awaited first step towards overcoming Lebanon’s political and institutional vacuum and providing the Lebanese people with the functioning state institutions they deserve.
“A Prime Minister must be designated and a government formed without delay. The tasks ahead of the Lebanese State are too monumental to waste any more time,” she stressed.
“Now is the moment for each and every decision-maker to put the interest of Lebanon above all personal or political considerations.
”
She noted that the election of a president offers renewed hope and an opportunity to pave the way for progress towards consolidating the cessation of hostilities and preserving the country’s security and stability, including by strengthening state authority across Lebanon and advancing comprehensive and sustainable reforms.
She said the UN looks forward to working with President Aoun and relevant authorities to support Lebanon as it takes meaningful and measurable steps in this direction.
