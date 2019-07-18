Elections programme of Sharjah Consultative Council announced

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) The Higher Committee for Elections to the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, has announced the timetable, vide Resolution No. 1 of 2019, for the second historic elections to the Sharjah Consultative Council, scheduled to begin with the registration of candidates on 1st September, and conclude on 11th December, 2019.

The announcement of the electoral programme for the second term of the council follows the Committee's adoption of Emiri Decree No. 3 of 1999 on the establishment of the Sharjah Consultative Council, its rules of procedure and the amendment of Emiri Decree No. 59 of 2015 on the conduct of council's elections.

In accordance with the timetable online registration of members will be held from 1st to 30th of September 2019. The registration of candidates will be held from 15th-30th September.

On 9th October, 2019, the Higher Committee will open the nomination process with the registration of candidates, from 20th-22nd October 2019. The list of candidates will be announced on 27th October and will be allocated on 28th and 29th October allowing contesting candidates to submit their respective applications.

30th October is the date marked for the Higher Committee's response to the objections, if any. The final list of candidates will be announced on 31st October.

Candidates will have a period of 14 days for campaigning from 1st-14th November. The date for the withdrawal of candidates and to submit the Names of their polling agents is 7th November.

The election for the second tenure of the SCC will last for four days from 20th-23rd November and the preliminary screening results will be announced on 24th November.

Period of appeals is from 25th-26th November with the Committee's response to appeals being reserved for 27th November, which will be followed by the final list of SCC poll winners being announced.

The election schedule has marked the date of 8th December for the supplementary elections and 9th December to announce the preliminary counting results. On 11th December, the Committee will announce the final list of winners after responding to appeals, if any.