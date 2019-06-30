Electoral college list for 2019 FNC elections announced

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced the list of the electoral college members from all emirates for the 2019 Federal National Council, FNC, elections, which features 337,738 members, marking a 50.58 percent hike over the 2015 list that included 224,281 Emirati electors.

The representation of Emirati women in the electoral college for 2019 increased by 50.62 percent, compared to 49.38 percent for men, highlighting the unwavering belief of the UAE leadership in the active role of women in advancing parliamentary work, serving the country and representing their fellow citizens.

The electoral college list features a significant representation of electors in the 21-40 age category, reflecting the crucial role of youth in the UAE’s progress. "This allows a large number of young Emiratis across the UAE to participate in the elections and choose their representatives in FNC, according to the NEC.

Having youth representatives account for more than 61.32 percent of all electoral college members reflects the wise leadership’s keen interest in empowering young people and engaging them in decision-making as well as in the socio-economic and political development of the country, it said.

In terms of geographical distribution, 101,549 members originate from Abu Dhabi, 60,772 members from Dubai, 64,293 members from Sharjah, 10,165 members from Ajman, 6,653 members from Umm Al Qaiwain, 55,289 members from of Ras Al Khaimah and 39,017 members are from Fujairah.

The national election committee commended the ongoing efforts to improve the electoral process through facilitating voting for the members of the electoral college across the UAE, stressing that it is a result of constructive and proactive cooperation of all concerned parties in organising the fourth cycle of the FNC elections.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of NEC, expressed his gratitude to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates for their confidence in NEC and their unlimited support in ensuring the success of the elections.

He also lauded the substantial surge in the electorate numbers in 2019, pointing out that it testifies to the unique relationship between the leadership and the citizens of the UAE.

Dr. Al Owais stated, "The surge in the number of electoral college members is yet another step on the UAE’s political empowerment and engagement journey. In addition, it reinforces the keen interest of the country’s leadership in enabling citizens to participate in decision-making and reflects the UAE’s gradual approach to political development that meets the requirements of the local society and leads to full participation by all eligible individuals."

NEC has requested members of the electoral college to validate their Names on the 2019 list using their Emirates ID numbers through a variety of channels, including its website (www.uaenec.ae) and smart application. The electors can contact the elections call centre on 600500005, and track their names or talk directly to the centre’s representative. They can also visit the electoral committee office in their respective emirate for any clarifications.

According to the Executive Regulations, all citizens in the electoral college list are entitled to participate in the electoral process, whether as candidates or as voters. Every voter has the right to vote once in person and cannot authorise anyone else to exercise this right on his or her behalf, the NEC concluded.