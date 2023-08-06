Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% increase in one year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has revealed that the number of electricity accounts reached 1,144,741 accounts by the end of the first half of 2023, compared to 1,084,596 accounts by the end of the first half of 2022, an increase of around 5.5 percent.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to keep pace with the rise in Dubai’s population, the number of its visitors, and the economic and urban prosperity in the emirate.

“DEWA’s sustainable growth is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for power and water in Dubai. We work to realise the vision and directives of the wise leadership to enhance Dubai’s position as a global city and a preferred destination for living, work, business and tourism. We continue to develop a leading energy and water infrastructure and have expanded the transmission and distribution networks to keep pace with the expansion Dubai is witnessing across all economic activities. As Dubai’s exclusive power and water provider, DEWA provides services to Dubai’s visitors and those who live in the Emirate. It provides services to over 3.6 million people who represent the population usually residing in Dubai, by the end of the first half of this year. By the end of 2022, the population during peak hours, which includes the population usually residing in Dubai, active individuals, and workers residing outside Dubai and temporary residents, reached 4.

729 million. This includes 1.179 million who are workers residing outside Dubai and temporary residents. These numbers are expected to grow to 5.8 million usually residing in Dubai, and 7.8 million during peak hours by 2040, according to Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA’s expansion plans are based on demand forecast until 2032, considering the emirate’s demographic and economic growth, adding that DEWA’s total capacity increased to 14,917MW of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD).

Al Tayer also highlighted that to support the strategy to reach net zero, DEWA is working to diversify Dubai’s clean and renewable energy sources to include all available technologies in Dubai. The clean energy capacity share is about 16.3 percent of the total energy mix in Dubai, in line with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

DEWA’s results surpass major European and American utilities in several key performance indicators.

DEWA has achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year. Dubai recorded 1.19 minutes per customer, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.

