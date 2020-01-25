UrduPoint.com
Electricity Connection To 1,741 Projects In Sharjah During 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

Electricity connection to 1,741 projects in Sharjah during 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has completed the connection of electricity services to 1,741 new projects during 2019 of various residential, industrial, commercial, governmental and agricultural categories in the city of Sharjah, as part of the Authority’s keenness to ensure prompt electricity connections to different areas in accordance with the best security and safety systems.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, pointed out that the Authority continues to develop networks and power distribution plants in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Leem emphasised that SEWA seeks, through proper planning and reliance on the best global systems, to develop the electricity network, aiming to ensure to safely supply electricity once the project was finalised, according to the Authority’s developed standards and criteria.

Highlighting the importance of engineering consultant offices, he added that the Authority has also coordinated with more than 200 engineering consultant offices to activate its strategic partnership according to the required standards.

Al Leem has further stressed that the Authority constantly works in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to develop more power stations and distribution networks in cooperation with major international companies, research centres and universities.

Commenting on this, Al Leem pointed out that the Authority focuses on the residential sector, which represents 72 percent of the depreciated value; while other sectors, whether industrial, commercial or service, represent 28 percent.

He concluded that the Authority works hard to achieve the vision and strategy of the country to be in 2021 one of the best-developed countries in the world.

