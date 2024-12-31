Open Menu

Electronic Stunt Championship Opens Wednesday At Liwa Festival

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The Electronic Stunt Championship will kick off on Wednesday at Liwa International Festival 2025, offering car enthusiasts an exhilarating experience in the world of virtual racing.

As an innovative addition to the festival, it brings together participants of all ages to showcase their best stunts in a reality-simulated environment.

The Electronic Stunt Championship allows participants to demonstrate their skills in driving virtual cars and performing impressive stunts such as drifting, cornering, and reverse maneuvers. Participants earn additional points for executing stunts in designated areas, such as narrow streets or within specific markings on the track, adding an extra layer of competition and excitement.

Ahmed Al Hamli, a board member of the Liwa Sports Club, stated, "The Liwa International Festival aims to provide activities that combine entertainment and innovation, and the Electronic Stunt Championship is a perfect example of this vision.

Through this event, we seek to promote the spirit of challenge and creativity among participants while offering a safe and enjoyable experience for car and virtual sports enthusiasts."

Each participant is given up to 3 minutes to perform the required stunts or until their tires are completely worn out. This allows competitors to maximise their performance while adhering to safety regulations and maintaining fairness.

As the festival draws to a close, attention now shifts to Moreeb Dune, which will host the final three days of the event featuring the most intense hill-climb car competitions. These competitions, the highlight of the festival, blend power, skill, and excitement in an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and thrill.

