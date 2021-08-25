Electronic wristband removal services relocated to ADNEC effective today

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Electronic wristband removal services for travelers and contacts have been relocated from the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Zayed Port (Purple Zone) to COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (Entrance G) effective today 25th August.

This is in line with SEHA's continuous efforts to ensure easy access to services by all customers.