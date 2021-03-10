UrduPoint.com
Eleven Judges Sworn-in Before Mohammed Bin Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:45 PM

Eleven judges sworn-in before Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Eleven judges newly appointed at Dubai Court were sworn-in on Wednesday before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Zabeel Palace. H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Judicial Council, was in attendance.

The judges vowed to uphold justice, respect the law, perform their duties with integrity and devotion, and remain committed to honest practices.

Sheikh Mohammed wished them success in their assignments and in their mission to ensure justice for litigants.

All people are equal, regardless of their nationality, race or countries of origin, said Sheikh Mohammed. He stressed the importance of establishing the principles of tolerance and settlement between litigants at courts.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Dubai's Attorney General, and Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Dubai Courts

Middle East

