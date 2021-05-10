Eleven killed as bomb blows up bus in Afghanistan

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) A bomb has blown up a bus in Afghanistan killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens, officials said on Monday, the latest in a series of deadly blasts that has come as foreign forces withdraw.

The roadside bomb exploded late on Sunday in the southern province of Zabul, the provincial governor's spokesman, Gul islam Sial, said.

Woman and children were among the wounded, he said. An interior ministry spokesman said 28 people were wounded.

Early on Monday, a blast hit a minibus in Parwan province, just north of the capital, Kabul, killing two people and wounding nine, the Interior Ministry said.