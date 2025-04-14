Open Menu

Elite Group Of Professional, Amateur Anglers To Compete In Yas Grand Kingfish Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – An elite group of professional and amateur fishermen will compete for a prize pool of AED 1.16 million awarded to the top 60 places in the Yas Grand Kingfish Championship, which will take place from 25 to 27 April 2025 under th patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC).

The Yas Grand Kingfish Championship 2025 in Abu Dhabi celebrates marine heritage, sustainability, and competitive fishing.

Co-organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC), as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship, the event will start from three main locations: Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Marfa, and Delma Island.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan stressed that organising this championship reflects the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club's commitment to supporting marine sports and enabling youth and the community to practice their hobbies within a framework of fair competition and professional organisation.

The Yas Grand Kingfish Championship contributes to preserving the rich marine heritage of the UAE, encouraging new generations to practice traditional fishing, while also promoting tourism, supporting the local economy, and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global sports and cultural destination.

