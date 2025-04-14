- Home
- Middle East
- Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Championship
Elite Group Of Professional, Amateur Anglers To Compete In Yas Grand Kingfish Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – An elite group of professional and amateur fishermen will compete for a prize pool of AED 1.16 million awarded to the top 60 places in the Yas Grand Kingfish Championship, which will take place from 25 to 27 April 2025 under th patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC).
The Yas Grand Kingfish Championship 2025 in Abu Dhabi celebrates marine heritage, sustainability, and competitive fishing.
Co-organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC), as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship, the event will start from three main locations: Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Marfa, and Delma Island.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan stressed that organising this championship reflects the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club's commitment to supporting marine sports and enabling youth and the community to practice their hobbies within a framework of fair competition and professional organisation.
The Yas Grand Kingfish Championship contributes to preserving the rich marine heritage of the UAE, encouraging new generations to practice traditional fishing, while also promoting tourism, supporting the local economy, and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global sports and cultural destination.
Recent Stories
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes
GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..
‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC
ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group
More Stories From Middle East
-
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21% in 20246 minutes ago
-
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Championship6 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedonia at Wahat Al Kara ..51 minutes ago
-
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202451 minutes ago
-
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President’s Cup Showjumping ..1 hour ago
-
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastructure during first day ..2 hours ago
-
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated regulatory intellig ..2 hours ago
-
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai2 hours ago
-
India releases strategy for International Year of Quantum Science and Technology3 hours ago
-
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of Dubai Airports3 hours ago
-
UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes3 hours ago