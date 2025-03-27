Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Emaar Development shareholders approved the board of Directors’ proposal to distribute a dividend of AED2.7 billion (US$740 million), representing 68 percent of the share capital.

The announcement came during the Emaar Annual General Meeting, where the Board of Directors reviewed the company’s financial performance for 2024 and discussed its future growth strategy.

The Board’s report on the company’s activities and financial position, as well as the Auditor’s report, were also approved.

Emaar Development reported property sales of AED65.4 billion ($17.8 billion) in 2024, reflecting a 75 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Total revenue for the year amounted to AED19.1 billion ($5.2 billion), up 61 percent from 2023, while net profit before tax increased by 20 percent to AED10.2 billion ($2.8 billion).

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, commented, “Our 2024 results are a testament to our focus on excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Every project we launch is about more than just real estate—it’s about building communities that enhance the lives of residents and contribute to Dubai’s global appeal.”

He added that by embracing technology and sustainability, Emaar aims to redefine modern living while ensuring lasting value for customers and stakeholders.