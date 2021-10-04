UrduPoint.com

Emaar Donates AED1 Million To ERC’s Campaign To Support Education

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Emaar Properties has donated AED1 million to the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) campaign to support education, benefitting more than 2,000 students around the country.

The campaign, recently launched by the ERC under the theme, "Let Us Be the Support for Their Future," aims to assist some 20,000 students from low-income families and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, orphans and People of Determination.

It helps them pursue their education by paying their tuition fees and providing them with school and other necessary supplies, such as tablets.

Salem Al Ameri, Deputy-Secretary General for Local Affairs at the ERC, commended Emaar’s initiative and its support for the ERC’s education campaign, assisting many students suffering from dire financial and economic conditions.

