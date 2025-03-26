Open Menu

Emaar Properties Announces 100% Dividend Payout Of AED8.8 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Emaar Properties today approved a 100 percent dividend payout, amounting to AED8.8 billion, during its Annual General Meeting (AGM). This follows the introduction of Emaar’s updated dividend policy in December 2024.

The meeting also included the approval of the auditor’s report for 2024, along with the board’s report on the company’s activities and financial position.

Emaar’s financial results for 2024 reflected strong operational performance and continued growth across its key business segments. The company recorded property sales of approximately AED70 billion (US$19 billion), representing a 72 percent increase compared to 2023.

Emaar’s revenue backlog from property sales exceeded AED110 billion (US$30 billion), supporting future revenue generation.

Total revenue for 2024 reached AED35.5 billion ($9.6 billion), marking a 33 percent year-over-year increase, while net profit before tax grew by 25 percent to AED18.9 billion ($5.1 billion). EBITDA for the year stood at AED19.3 billion ($5.2 billion), with a margin of 54 percent.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties, said, “Emaar’s 2024 results reflect our dedication to operational excellence, innovation, and customer experience. As we move forward, we remain committed to sustainable and technology-driven growth, further enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for investment and development while aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision.”

