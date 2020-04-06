UrduPoint.com
Emaar Properties Donates AED100 Million To ‘Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:45 PM

Emaar Properties donates AED100 million to ‘Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Emaar Properties announced a donation of AED100 million to support the ‘Social Solidarity Fund against COVID-19’ launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to support humanitarian efforts in alleviating the impact of the pandemic.

Emaar’s gesture reflects the UAE business community’s patriotic values and keenness to contribute to measures to safeguard the community’s wellbeing.

Chairman of Emaar Properties Mohamed Alabbar said, "This crisis has impacted everyone, and we are keen to aid efforts to accelerate government measures to restore normal life. To mitigate the current situation, we need to streamline the efforts of both corporates and individuals. We cannot do this without a keen awareness of our responsibilities."

