Emaar Properties Reports H1 Revenues Of AED9 Bn; AED2 Billion Net Profit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Emaar Properties reports H1 revenues of AED9 bn; AED2 billion net profit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) Emaar Properties has revealed H1 revenues of AED9 bn and over AED2 billion in net profit, according to a statement by the real estate Dubai-based giant today.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "Our performance in the first half of 2020 has demonstrated our fundamental ability to retain strength and act with agility and speed in the face of the challenges presented by Covid-19. Emaar’s performance is a testament to the products we introduce and the people behind these innovations.

"Each year we set the bar higher, raising the expectations across all our businesses to ensure every Emaar touchpoint is met with the same standard of excellence," he added.

In the meantime, Emaar Development, said revenue stood at AED4.818 bn in H1, with half-yearly net profit of AED1.036 bn.

Until June this year, Emaar’s delivery track record includes more than 64,700 residential units in Dubai and other international markets, with over 43,500 units delivered in the UAE. Over 29,000 residences are currently being developed in the UAE, alongside 11,000 units across international markets.

