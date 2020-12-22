Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration virtually

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) Emaar, the master developer of the Burj Khalifa, has collaborated with Zoom Video Communications, to host New Year's Eve celebrations live from Downtown Dubai in a global Zoom video call.

Up to 50,000 people from around the world will be invited to tune-in and usher in 2021 on the first ever New Year’s Eve celebration to be hosted on Zoom.

Emaar NYE 2021 will be broadcast live globally on Zoom from 8:30 pm GST (+4 GMT) onwards, featuring a grand masterpiece of fireworks, light and laser show in Downtown Dubai.

"Zoom is proud and honoured to take part in such a monumental event with Emaar, where our platform will allow people from all over the world to participate as we ring in a new year," said Abe Smith, Head of International at Zoom.

To access the live event on Zoom, registration is required through the following link https://bit.ly/34ARq2L