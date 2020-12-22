UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emaar, Zoom To Host New Year’s Eve Celebration Virtually

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration virtually

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) Emaar, the master developer of the Burj Khalifa, has collaborated with Zoom Video Communications, to host New Year's Eve celebrations live from Downtown Dubai in a global Zoom video call.

Up to 50,000 people from around the world will be invited to tune-in and usher in 2021 on the first ever New Year’s Eve celebration to be hosted on Zoom.

Emaar NYE 2021 will be broadcast live globally on Zoom from 8:30 pm GST (+4 GMT) onwards, featuring a grand masterpiece of fireworks, light and laser show in Downtown Dubai.

"Zoom is proud and honoured to take part in such a monumental event with Emaar, where our platform will allow people from all over the world to participate as we ring in a new year," said Abe Smith, Head of International at Zoom.

To access the live event on Zoom, registration is required through the following link https://bit.ly/34ARq2L

Related Topics

World Dubai Event All From

Recent Stories

INFINIX marks its place as the leading smartphone ..

22 minutes ago

'It's time to perform as no excuse now that we ar ..

28 minutes ago

Balochistan Ministers condole demise of Senator Ku ..

5 minutes ago

Taiwan reports first local virus case in months

5 minutes ago

CCPO suspended two cops on alleged torturing of ci ..

5 minutes ago

Christmas preparations enter final stage

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.