EMAC, DMCA & BIMCO To Participate In Second Dubai Marine Insurance Conference

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:00 PM

EMAC, DMCA & BIMCO to participate in second Dubai Marine Insurance Conference

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The second edition of the Dubai Marine Insurance Conference focusing on offshore energy will be held on Tuesday as an integral part of the UAE Maritime Week and gather maritime experts and marine insurance professionals to discuss the outcomes of current trends and the potential future of the industry.

The conference will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, at the monumental QE2, docked permanently at Dubai’s Mina Rashid.

At the conference, Erik Jensby, Head of business Development at BIMCO, will discuss issues, such as how the middle East Maritime and Oil Industry laws will soon see major changes that could fundamentally alter how the sector operates.

Starting in January 2020, the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, will begin implementing Regulation 14.1.3 of Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention. This was first adopted by the IMO in 2016 in an effort to reduce potential environmental concerns after significant cases of vessel bunker contamination in the US Gulf and Singapore.

The inaugural edition of the DMIC was launched in November 2018, and hosted by the Dubai Maritime City Authority and supported by the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre.

Operating under the theme, "Manage Your Risk", the second edition of the DMIC’s sessions and panel discussions will elaborate on risk management, in addition to sharing new research and exploring potential solutions to tackle some of the most critical issues facing the oil and gas industry in the Middle East.

"EMAC is delighted to participate in the second Maritime Insurance Conference in Dubai, whereby we not only actively participate, but we learn more about the insurance concerns of stakeholders within maritime, offshore energy and logistics in the Middle East region. There is a definite benefit to bringing the community together for such focused events and we applaud Maritime Sky for once again hosting this unique gathering in Dubai," said Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Chairman and Secretary-General, Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, EMAC.

