Embassy in Turkmenistan organises event highlighting UAE’s readiness to host Expo 2020 Dubai

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Ashagabat, Turkmenistan held a virtual discussion session entitled, "The UAE welcomes everyone to Expo 2020 Dubai," which was attended by local business leaders.

The event highlighted the UAE’s readiness to host the global event and the opportunities it will create for international businesses.

The session was chaired by Ahmed Alhay Alhameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, who explained the country’s efforts to complete preparations for the Expo, which will be held for the first time in the middle East, North Africa and South-Asia.

He also showed recent photos of the Expo venue and the pavilions of participating countries, including the pavilion of Turkmenistan, whose design highlights the country’s heritage, history and development.

Participants at the event then watched a video showcasing the Expo’s infrastructure.

Alhameli thanked the government of Turkmenistan for participating and supporting the event and invited everyone to visit the UAE and Dubai to take part in the Expo.