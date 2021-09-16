UrduPoint.com

Embassy In Turkmenistan Organises Event Highlighting UAE’s Readiness To Host Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

Embassy in Turkmenistan organises event highlighting UAE’s readiness to host Expo 2020 Dubai

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Ashagabat, Turkmenistan held a virtual discussion session entitled, "The UAE welcomes everyone to Expo 2020 Dubai," which was attended by local business leaders.

The event highlighted the UAE’s readiness to host the global event and the opportunities it will create for international businesses.

The session was chaired by Ahmed Alhay Alhameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, who explained the country’s efforts to complete preparations for the Expo, which will be held for the first time in the middle East, North Africa and South-Asia.

He also showed recent photos of the Expo venue and the pavilions of participating countries, including the pavilion of Turkmenistan, whose design highlights the country’s heritage, history and development.

Participants at the event then watched a video showcasing the Expo’s infrastructure.

Alhameli thanked the government of Turkmenistan for participating and supporting the event and invited everyone to visit the UAE and Dubai to take part in the Expo.

Related Topics

Africa Business UAE Dubai Visit Turkmenistan Middle East 2020 Event Government

Recent Stories

North Korea's Recently-Tested Missiles Similar to ..

North Korea's Recently-Tested Missiles Similar to Those Launched in May 2019 - T ..

21 minutes ago
 SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and p ..

SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and patient portal

46 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Aut ..

Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Authorities Is Necessary

44 minutes ago
 President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah holds a ..

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah holds a press conference with Provinc ..

57 minutes ago
 European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Toughe ..

European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Tougher Policy on Russia in 494-103 ..

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace ..

Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace: PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.