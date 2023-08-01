Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, attended on Monday the reception hosted by Ines Mutoni, Chargé d'Affaires of the Rwandan Embassy in the UAE, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

The event, held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by several Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and members of the Rwandan community in the country.

In her speech, Mutoni praised the UAE-Rwanda bilateral ties, affirming that their relations are continuously progressing. She also highlighted numerous opportunities and potential for further development for the interest of both countries.