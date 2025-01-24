Emerge Announces Two New Agreements, Project Inauguration
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 05:03 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Emerge, a joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF Group, has signed an MoU with ADNOC Sour Gas to explore leveraging solar energy at the Shah Gas Plant, and an agreement with Pipetec, a leading innovator in the hot pipe bending industry, to deliver a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) project at its facility in KEZAD.
Emerge also inaugurated a 1.8-megawatt solar power plant project with Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company, supporting its bottling facility in Al Ain to avoid approximately 1,566 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
These partnerships aim to support the companies’ decarbonisation efforts and are a significant opportunity for Emerge to expand its presence supporting local businesses with sustainability targets.
The new agreements follow Emerge’s most successful year to date. In 2024, Emerge tripled its operating capacity across solar plants to 30MW (from 10MW the year before), supplying clean electricity to 38 commercial, industrial, educational and hospitality sites across the UAE.
Emerge also doubled its team size, achieved zero injuries and secured contracts during the year to develop solar projects capable of generating an additional 147MW – showing significant growth in the company’s project pipeline and potential revenue generation once these projects become operational.
Recent Stories
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference1 minute ago
-
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 20251 minute ago
-
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among national institutions2 minutes ago
-
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons2 minutes ago
-
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration2 minutes ago
-
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced2 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF2 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in Davos2 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement3 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme3 minutes ago
-
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 13 minutes ago