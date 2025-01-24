Open Menu

Emerge Announces Two New Agreements, Project Inauguration

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 05:03 PM

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Emerge, a joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF Group, has signed an MoU with ADNOC Sour Gas to explore leveraging solar energy at the Shah Gas Plant, and an agreement with Pipetec, a leading innovator in the hot pipe bending industry, to deliver a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) project at its facility in KEZAD.

Emerge also inaugurated a 1.8-megawatt solar power plant project with Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company, supporting its bottling facility in Al Ain to avoid approximately 1,566 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

These partnerships aim to support the companies’ decarbonisation efforts and are a significant opportunity for Emerge to expand its presence supporting local businesses with sustainability targets.

The new agreements follow Emerge’s most successful year to date. In 2024, Emerge tripled its operating capacity across solar plants to 30MW (from 10MW the year before), supplying clean electricity to 38 commercial, industrial, educational and hospitality sites across the UAE.

Emerge also doubled its team size, achieved zero injuries and secured contracts during the year to develop solar projects capable of generating an additional 147MW – showing significant growth in the company’s project pipeline and potential revenue generation once these projects become operational.

