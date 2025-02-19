Emerge Signs Agreement With Tawazun Industrial Park For 13.25MWp Solar PV Plant
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group, has signed an agreement to install a 13.25MWp solar PV plant for Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP).
In the presence of Aurelien Delahaye, Deputy CEO ME of EDF, and Ali Alshimmari, Head of Strategic and Special Projects at Masdar, the agreement was signed on the second day of IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi by Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, and Faiz Al Nahdi, CEO of Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP).
The agreement, which covers an 11.5MWp ground-mounted solar PV plant and a 1.75MWp carport, will avoid 14,064 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. This is equivalent to removing the emissions of more than 25 percent of the current residents in TIP. Construction of the plant is due to begin in late 2025.
CEO of Tawazun Industrial Park said, “Our collaboration with Emerge marks a significant step in integrating clean energy solutions into Tawazun Industrial Park. This project underscores our responsibility to minimise environmental impact while fostering a modern, forward-thinking industrial hub.
“By incorporating renewable energy, we are equipping TIP and its resident companies with sustainable resources to thrive. This initiative aligns with national priorities, including the UAE’s ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategy’, and reinforces our role in driving innovation and sustainable growth across strategic sectors.”
Emerge General Manager said, “We are extremely proud to welcome TIP as a client and to demonstrate the value we add as an energy services company. Our turnkey solutions offer businesses like TIP the opportunity to decarbonise and the ability to transition towards a sustainable future without upfront costs. We look forward to supporting and empowering TIP to achieve its sustainability goals.”
Emerge will handle the entire project lifecycle under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) agreement. This includes financing, design, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of the solar plant for a period of 25 years.
Recent Stories
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant7 seconds ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: Hub for maritime defence, innovation19 seconds ago
-
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction23 seconds ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day31 minutes ago
-
31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show opens1 hour ago
-
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative1 hour ago
-
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast2 hours ago
-
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace2 hours ago
-
Dozens of false killer whales stranded on remote Australian beach2 hours ago
-
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery3 hours ago
-
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first time11 hours ago