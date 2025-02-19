Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group, has signed an agreement to install a 13.25MWp solar PV plant for Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP).

In the presence of Aurelien Delahaye, Deputy CEO ME of EDF, and Ali Alshimmari, Head of Strategic and Special Projects at Masdar, the agreement was signed on the second day of IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi by Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, and Faiz Al Nahdi, CEO of Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP).

The agreement, which covers an 11.5MWp ground-mounted solar PV plant and a 1.75MWp carport, will avoid 14,064 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. This is equivalent to removing the emissions of more than 25 percent of the current residents in TIP. Construction of the plant is due to begin in late 2025.

CEO of Tawazun Industrial Park said, “Our collaboration with Emerge marks a significant step in integrating clean energy solutions into Tawazun Industrial Park. This project underscores our responsibility to minimise environmental impact while fostering a modern, forward-thinking industrial hub.

“By incorporating renewable energy, we are equipping TIP and its resident companies with sustainable resources to thrive. This initiative aligns with national priorities, including the UAE’s ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategy’, and reinforces our role in driving innovation and sustainable growth across strategic sectors.”

Emerge General Manager said, “We are extremely proud to welcome TIP as a client and to demonstrate the value we add as an energy services company. Our turnkey solutions offer businesses like TIP the opportunity to decarbonise and the ability to transition towards a sustainable future without upfront costs. We look forward to supporting and empowering TIP to achieve its sustainability goals.”

Emerge will handle the entire project lifecycle under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) agreement. This includes financing, design, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of the solar plant for a period of 25 years.