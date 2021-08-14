Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announces process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The process enables visitors to have green status on Alhosn app, with only those vaccinated allowed to enter some public places in the emirate from 20th August 2021.

Before departure, visitors need to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app, complete the register arrivals form and upload an international vaccination certificate.

Visitors will then receive an SMS including a link to download Alhosn app.

On arrival into Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website. Visitors will need to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.

Visitors will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the Alhosn app registration process. Alhosn app allows users to check status, vaccination information, test results and travel test requirements and use a live QR code.