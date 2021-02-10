UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Crisis Approves Measures To Enter Sharjah Police’s Buildings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharjah Police’s buildings

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team in the Emirate of Sharjah has approved several precautionary measures initiated by the Sharjah Police (SP) for its employees and clients to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team approved the mandatory pre-examination of the nasal swab (PCR) for all its clients to enter the main building of the SP or its buildings in the emirate, including all customer happiness centres, starting 11th February, 2021, except those vaccinated in national vaccination programmes, and volunteers in clinical studies of vaccines.

Sharjah Police called on all its clients to complete their transactions through its smart application "Sharjah police" or the "Police Station in Your Phone" available on the MOI UAE application, stressing its keenness to provide smart services to its clients, which contribute to completing their transactions easily without the need for visiting the services centres.

Related Topics

Police Police Station UAE Sharjah February All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

21 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

57 minutes ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.