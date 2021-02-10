Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharjah Police’s buildings

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team in the Emirate of Sharjah has approved several precautionary measures initiated by the Sharjah Police (SP) for its employees and clients to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team approved the mandatory pre-examination of the nasal swab (PCR) for all its clients to enter the main building of the SP or its buildings in the emirate, including all customer happiness centres, starting 11th February, 2021, except those vaccinated in national vaccination programmes, and volunteers in clinical studies of vaccines.

Sharjah Police called on all its clients to complete their transactions through its smart application "Sharjah police" or the "Police Station in Your Phone" available on the MOI UAE application, stressing its keenness to provide smart services to its clients, which contribute to completing their transactions easily without the need for visiting the services centres.