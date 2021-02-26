UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emerging Digital Solutions For Life After COVID Is Likely To Be Worth Over $3 Trillion By 2025: UNCATD

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

Emerging digital solutions for life after COVID is likely to be worth over $3 trillion by 2025: UNCATD

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) With an estimated market value of $350 billion today, the array of emerging digital solutions for life after COVID is likely to be worth over $3 trillion by 2025, according to UNCTAD's Technology and Innovation Report 2021, which examines the crucial issue of technological change and inequality.

It warns of serious implications for developing countries if the new technological wave overwhelms poorer communities.

Developing countries must embrace ground-breaking technologies that have been a critical tool in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, or else face even greater inequalities than before, UN economic development experts at United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said.

"Very few countries create the technologies that drive this revolution - most of them are created in China and the US - but all countries will be affected by it," said UNCTAD’s Shamika Sirimanne, head of Division on Technology and Logistics. "Almost none of the developing countries we studied is prepared for the consequences."

The appeal, which is highlighted in a new UNCTAD report, relates to all things digital and connective, so-called "Industry 4.0" or "frontier technologies", that include artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drones, nanotechnology and solar energy.

Gene editing, another fast-evolving sector, has demonstrated its worth in the last year, with the accelerated development of new coronavirus vaccines.

In developing countries, digital tools can be used to monitor ground water contamination, deliver medical supplies to remote communities via drones, or track diseases using big data, said UNCTAD’s Sirimanne.

But "most of these examples remain at pilot level, without ever being scaled-up to reach those most in need: the poor. To be successful, technology deployment must fulfil the five As: availability, affordability, awareness, accessibility, and the ability for effective use."

With an estimated market value of $350 billion today, the array of emerging digital solutions for life after COVID is likely to be worth over $3 trillion by 2025 – hence the need for developing countries to invest in training and infrastructure to be part of it, Sirimanne maintained.

"Most Industry 4.0 technologies that are being deployed in developed countries save labour in routine tasks affecting mid-level skill jobs. They reward digital skills and capital," she said, pointing to the significant increase in the market value of the world’s leading digital platforms during the pandemic.

Expressing optimism about the potential for developing countries to be carried along with the new wave of digitalisation rather than be swamped by it, the UNCTAD economist downplayed concerns that increasing workforce automation risked putting people in poorer countries out of a job.

This is because "not all tasks in a job are automated, and, most importantly, that new products, tasks, professions, and economic activities are created throughout the economy," Sirimanne said.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Poor Water China Job 5G Market All Industry Billion Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

17 minutes ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

1 hour ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

2 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.