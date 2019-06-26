Emerging tech shapes future of UAE’s industrial sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Organisations that adopt smart solutions in their manufacturing and logistics processes achieve measurable benefits and efficiency in their operations, concluded industry decision makers and logistics professionals at the second edition of 'DI Talks'.

DI Talks comprises a series of expert-led discussions hosted by Dubai Industrial City, one of the largest industrial hubs in Dubai and a part of the TECOM Group.

Held under the theme, 'Manufacturing and Logistics', the gathering drew the participation of leading industry experts and decision makers in the UAE.

In his welcome speech, Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City, said, "As the dedicated manufacturing and logistics hub in Dubai, and as a partner in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, our vision is aligned with that of the wise UAE leadership. We aim to elevate Dubai’s position as the leading innovative and sustainable logistics and manufacturing hub in the region."

The agenda featured two sessions moderated by Kasun Illankoon, Editor of Logistics news ME and Construction Business News ME. Panellists in the first discussion, titled, 'Market Insight: The Rapid Transformation and Growth of the Logistics Sector', included Nirman Shetty, Chief Operating Officer of NMC Trading, and Raman Kumar, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Logistics.

Shetty said, "Despite the prevailing market perception that customer needs have undergone a radical change over the past years, what has truly changed are the expectations of customers about the speed of response and implementation of their requirements against the background of the rapid development of technology that created efficiency in operations."

Kumar noted that the automation of operations and the introduction of other technologies into manufacturing and logistics are significantly enhancing productivity and efficiency. However, he found it necessary to first examine the needs of customers in each sector and provide them with logistics services tailored to the nature of their work and the needs of their target audiences.

The second panel discussion focused on 'The Smart Industry: The Road to the Intelligent and Automated Factories and Warehouses of the Future' was also moderated by Illankoon, who was joined by Stuart Fleming, CEO of EnviroServe UAE; Amr Ali, Managing Partner of Al Shafar Steel Engineering; and Dubai Industrial City’s Managing Director, Saud Abu Al-Shawareb.

The panellists agreed that adopting emerging technology not only justifies a bigger initial investment but is also key for the survival of a business.