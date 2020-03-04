Emicool optimises flow to save energy at Al Jadaf District Cooling

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Emirates District Cooling, Emicool, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, implemented the Siemens Demand Flow Solution at its Al Jadaf District Cooling Plant in Dubai, designed to generate a significant impact on energy conservation.

This will result in the potential to generate annual energy savings of approximately 1.629 megawatt per hour, with 13.4 percent savings on annual energy bills, thus enabling a return on investment in just below two years. The project is also expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 716 tonnes per annum.

Emicool Technical and Energy Team, in collaboration with Siemens and with the support of ARK Energy as project development consultant executed the energy optimisation project for DCP 11, implementing the Siemens Demand Flow Solution with a guaranteed energy-saving performance contract, in line with Emicool’s strategic objectives to increase the operational and energy efficiency of all DCPs.

The tailor-made HVAC energy optimised Siemens Demand Flow Solution provides a holistic approach to optimising both chilled water and air distribution systems, without compromising on the comfort of the cooling services.

Commenting on the implementation of the solution, Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO, Emicool, said, "Sustainable solutions have been at the forefront of our operations.

With this implementation, Emicool’s Al Jadaf district cooling plant will be optimised to make it 13.4 percent more efficient, which is in line with our strategy that aims to secure sustainable energy supply, contributing to environmental protection through energy and resource conservation and directly impacting our bottom line."

Emicool’s partnership with Siemens for this project will ensure the smooth facilitation and maintenance of the solution, integrated into the district cooling plant. The solution is programmed to maintain and ensure the temperature of water without affecting the building’s cooling requirements. The parameters are fine-tuned to enhance the overall performance of the district cooling plant.

"This prestigious project is a great example of how smart algorithms and machine-learning software can make a significant difference to both energy savings and the longevity of plants and assets," said Markus Strohmeier, Senior Executive Vice President of Regional Solutions and Services, Siemens middle East, adding, "Once again, we have proved the ability of Demand Flow to deliver exceptional plant efficiency for one of the leading district cooling providers in Dubai, responsible for supplying cooling to the Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel."