Emir Of Kuwait Inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 12:15 AM

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Arabian Gulf Football Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26," officially kicked off on Saturday evening with a grand opening ceremony at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

The ceremony featured artistic performances that celebrated Gulf heritage while highlighting a shared vision for the future, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

The event began with an inspiring speech by His Highness Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, followed by Kuwait's national anthem.

A vivid depiction of Gulf life unfolded during the ceremony, spotlighting Kuwait's and neighbouring countries' historical ties to the sea, a vital source of livelihood for past generations.

Additionally, the desert lifestyle, symbolised by the camel, was beautifully portrayed, aligning with the tournament's slogan ‘The Future is Gulf’.

Artistic displays showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Arabian Gulf, seamlessly blending traditional elements with modern artistic interpretations.

Gulf boats, representing both the region’s history and its aspirations for the future, were prominently featured.

Related Topics

Football Kuwait Event

