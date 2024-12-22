Emir Of Kuwait Inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 12:15 AM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Arabian Gulf Football Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26," officially kicked off on Saturday evening with a grand opening ceremony at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
The ceremony featured artistic performances that celebrated Gulf heritage while highlighting a shared vision for the future, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
The event began with an inspiring speech by His Highness Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, followed by Kuwait's national anthem.
A vivid depiction of Gulf life unfolded during the ceremony, spotlighting Kuwait's and neighbouring countries' historical ties to the sea, a vital source of livelihood for past generations.
Additionally, the desert lifestyle, symbolised by the camel, was beautifully portrayed, aligning with the tournament's slogan ‘The Future is Gulf’.
Artistic displays showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Arabian Gulf, seamlessly blending traditional elements with modern artistic interpretations.
Gulf boats, representing both the region’s history and its aspirations for the future, were prominently featured.
Recent Stories
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup2 minutes ago
-
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza2 hours ago
-
Green cover rises to quarter of India's geographical area2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany3 hours ago
-
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE3 hours ago
-
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Minister updates Indian Parliament on IMEC progress4 hours ago
-
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai4 hours ago
-
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow5 hours ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa5 hours ago
-
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition7 hours ago
-
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina8 hours ago