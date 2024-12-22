Emir Of Kuwait, Indian PM Discuss Latest Regional, International Developments
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 08:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, discussed with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, the most important issues of mutual interest and the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.
The Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported that the two sides also discussed, during a meeting held at Bayan Palace in the Kuwaiti capital as part of the Indian Prime Minister's official visit to Kuwait, bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and expand the framework of cooperation to serve their mutual interests.
