Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, received today at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, along with his accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Emir of Kuwait, along with his wishes for his continued good health and well-being, and for further progress and prosperity for the Kuwaiti people.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him continued health and well-being, while expressing his hopes for further development and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, as well as various topics of mutual interest.

In a related context, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan held several meetings during his visit, where he met separately with H.H. Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.