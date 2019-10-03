Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chief

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on Thursday received a telephone call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the call, the UN chief was reassured about His Highness the Emir's health and medical check-ups, which were successful. He wished Sheikh Sabah everlasting well-being and good health, according to the Kuwaiti news Agency, KUNA.

The UN chief also expressed his great pride for the distinguished historical ties between Kuwait, and the UN and its different organisations.

He appreciated the Emir's pioneering role towards all regional and international issues.

Guterres also lauded Emir of Kuwait's support for humanitarian action, and restoring and maintaining regional stability as well as seeking to achieve the common goals in advancing peace and security in the region and beyond.