Emir Of Kuwait Receives UAE Accountability Authority President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, received UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) President, Humaid Obaid Abushibs, as part of a UAEAA delegation visit to Kuwait at the invitation of the State Audit Bureau to strengthen their bilateral relations and exchange expertise in various oversight fields.

According to a press statement issued by the UAEAA today, the delegation was also received by H.H. Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, in a meeting attended by Esam Salem Al-Roumi, Chief of the State Audit Bureau, along with a number of senior Kuwaiti officials.

During the visit, the Kuwaiti State Audit Bureau presented a visual briefing on its establishment, the entities under its jurisdiction, and the monitoring mechanisms and procedures it implements.

The visit also included a tour of the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) where the UAE delegation was briefed on its key functions and major achievements in combating corruption.

