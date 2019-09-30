UrduPoint.com
Emir Of Kuwait Receives UAE Foreign Minister

Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:15 AM

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Foreign Minister

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait on Sunday received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at his residence in the United States.

The Emir of Kuwait also received Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs and Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

The UAE, Bahraini and Omani ministers were reassured about the Kuwaiti Emir's health and his medical checkups.

The Kuwaiti Emir, in turn, expressed his appreciation to this initiative which, he said, embodies the depth of relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

