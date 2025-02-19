Emir Of Qatar Arrives In Tehran
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 08:02 PM
TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar arrived Wednesday in Tehran on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
According to the Qatar news Agency (QNA), H.H. the Emir is accompanied by Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation.
