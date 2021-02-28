Emir of Qatar calls Saudi Crown Prince

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, today had a phone call with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, to inquire about his health.

During the call, Sheikh Tamim was re-assured about the health of the Saudi Crown prince, wishing him good health and Saudi people continuous progress and prosperity, according to the Qatar news Agency (QNA).

QNA added that the phone conversation covered the latest regional and international developments, with the two leaders re-affirming their keenness to consolidate joint Arab and Gulf action.

The Qatari Emir underscored his country's staunch support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, people and government, and emphasised on the importance of ensuring the stability, security and sovereignty of the Kingdom. He considered the stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as an integral part of the stability of the State of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council as a whole.