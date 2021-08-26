UrduPoint.com

Emir Of Qatar Receives Delegation Led By Tahnoun Bin Zayed

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun bin Zayed

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, today received a delegation headed by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

The meeting touched upon bilateral relations and ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields and vital investment projects that serve the process of construction, development and progress as well as achieving the common interests of the two countries.

During the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed to the Qatari Emir the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people.

The Qatari Emir also reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

They also exchanged views, during the meeting, on a number of issues of common interest.

