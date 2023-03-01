UrduPoint.com

Emir Of Qatar Receives Tahnoun Bin Zayed, Mansour Bin Zayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:45 PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, today received H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

At the beginning of the meeting, Their Highnesses conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Qatari Emir and his wishes of further health and happiness, as well as permanent pride and prosperity for Qatar and its fraternal people.

Sheikh Tamim reciprocated his regards to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, wishing more prosperity and development for the UAE and Emiratis.

During the meeting, the two sides tackled the fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to develop them in various domains. They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir of Qatar, a number of Sheikhs and ministers, attended the meeting.

