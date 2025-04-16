Emir Of Qatar, Syrian President Discuss Strengthening Regional Security, Stability
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:15 AM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa discussed today in Doha key regional and international developments and exchanged views on ways to enhance security and stability in the region.
The Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported that during an official meeting held at the Emiri Diwan, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the political and diplomatic fields.
The Emir of Qatar expressed his hope that this visit would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries to broader horizons, while the Syrian President affirmed his country’s keenness to develop bilateral relations and enhance joint coordination in a manner that serves the interests of both nations and peoples.
