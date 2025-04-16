Open Menu

Emir Of Qatar, Syrian President Discuss Strengthening Regional Security, Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stability

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa discussed today in Doha key regional and international developments and exchanged views on ways to enhance security and stability in the region.

The Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported that during an official meeting held at the Emiri Diwan, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the political and diplomatic fields.

The Emir of Qatar expressed his hope that this visit would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries to broader horizons, while the Syrian President affirmed his country’s keenness to develop bilateral relations and enhance joint coordination in a manner that serves the interests of both nations and peoples.

Related Topics

Syria Visit Qatar Doha

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

6 minutes ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

21 minutes ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

37 minutes ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

51 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

51 minutes ago
e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

51 minutes ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

1 hour ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..

1 hour ago
 NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection ..

NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulner ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russia ..

UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russian Prosecutor-General’s Offic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East