- Home
- Middle East
- Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, children: DoH Chair ..
Emirate Of Abu Dhabi Remains Steadfast In Ensuring Comprehensive Care For Women, Children: DoH Chairman
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – In Abu Dhabi, the well-being of women and children lies at the heart of our journey toward progress as they are the cornerstone upon which we build a healthier, more prosperous tomorrow, stated Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
‘’Today, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women and children by strengthening Primary care capabilities, expanding prevention and early screening programmes such as premarital genetic testing and newborn screening and continually advancing vaccination programmes,'' said Mansour Al Mansouri in a statement ahead of the World Health Day.
‘’Significant progress is underway in establishing a specialised medical city devoted to women’s and children’s healthcare. This initiative includes designating Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as a Centre of Excellence for paediatric care, developing the new Corniche hospital specialising in women’s health and newborn care, and establishing a rehabilitation facility along with a mental health centre for women and children.
‘’Amid the rapid transformations occurring within the global healthcare landscape, most notably the shift from reactive healthcare to proactive health and wellness-focused approaches, we celebrate this year’s World Health Day under the theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’.
This theme emphasises the importance of women’s and children’s health as a foundation for building healthier communities worldwide''
This occasion, he added, serves as a vital opportunity for healthcare systems globally to adopt innovative approaches that advance the well-being of women and children. In Abu Dhabi, we are leading the way in exploring and implementing transformative initiatives, reaffirming our commitment to creating one of the most intelligent, patient-centric healthcare systems in the world. This system is designed to predict, prevent and personalise healthcare, empowering our community members to lead longer and healthier lives.
‘’Health data has been instrumental in shaping our ecosystem, offering deep insights to enhance our services and anticipate evolving community needs. The integration of genomics further enriches this approach, enabling precision in healthcare delivery,'' he said.
Recent Stories
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, children: DoH Chair ..6 minutes ago
-
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, computer vision21 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivity, human capital, e ..21 minutes ago
-
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts following earthquake36 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists develop sphere robot to conduct reconnaissance in any remote area1 hour ago
-
World cereal utilisation in 2024/25 stands at 2 868 million tonnes: FAO1 hour ago
-
World Health Day to kick off year-long campaign on maternal, newborn health2 hours ago
-
Türkiye's wind, solar energy share in installed electricity capacity reaches 30% in Q1 20253 hours ago
-
FAO Food Price Index remains stable in March3 hours ago
-
25 irregular migrants rescued off Turkish coast; one dead4 hours ago
-
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,4714 hours ago
-
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US4 hours ago