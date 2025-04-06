Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, children: DoH Chairman

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – In Abu Dhabi, the well-being of women and children lies at the heart of our journey toward progress as they are the cornerstone upon which we build a healthier, more prosperous tomorrow, stated Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

‘’Today, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women and children by strengthening Primary care capabilities, expanding prevention and early screening programmes such as premarital genetic testing and newborn screening and continually advancing vaccination programmes,'' said Mansour Al Mansouri in a statement ahead of the World Health Day.

‘’Significant progress is underway in establishing a specialised medical city devoted to women’s and children’s healthcare. This initiative includes designating Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as a Centre of Excellence for paediatric care, developing the new Corniche hospital specialising in women’s health and newborn care, and establishing a rehabilitation facility along with a mental health centre for women and children.

‘’Amid the rapid transformations occurring within the global healthcare landscape, most notably the shift from reactive healthcare to proactive health and wellness-focused approaches, we celebrate this year’s World Health Day under the theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’.

This theme emphasises the importance of women’s and children’s health as a foundation for building healthier communities worldwide''

This occasion, he added, serves as a vital opportunity for healthcare systems globally to adopt innovative approaches that advance the well-being of women and children. In Abu Dhabi, we are leading the way in exploring and implementing transformative initiatives, reaffirming our commitment to creating one of the most intelligent, patient-centric healthcare systems in the world. This system is designed to predict, prevent and personalise healthcare, empowering our community members to lead longer and healthier lives.

‘’Health data has been instrumental in shaping our ecosystem, offering deep insights to enhance our services and anticipate evolving community needs. The integration of genomics further enriches this approach, enabling precision in healthcare delivery,'' he said.