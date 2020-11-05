UrduPoint.com
Emirates A380 Touches Down In Amman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Emirates A380 touches down in Amman

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Emirates’ flagship A380 landed at Queen Alia International, AMM, yesterday afternoon as the airline resumed the operations of its popular aircraft to Amman.

Customers can fly the Emirates A380 between Dubai and Amman three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays as part of the airline’s newly introduced expanded schedule of 10 weekly flights.

Timings have been scheduled to facilitate more effective onward connections to destinations in the United States such as well as vital connections to European points popular with Jordanian travellers.

