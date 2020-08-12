UrduPoint.com
Emirates Adds Birmingham, Cebu And Houston, Taking Its Network To 74 Cities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking its network to 74 cities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) DUBAI, 12th August 2020 (WAM) – Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Birmingham (1 September), Cebu (20 August), and Houston (23 August). This will bring the airline’s network to 74 destinations, offering travellers convenient connections between the middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas through its Dubai hub.

Flights between Dubai and Birmingham will operate four times a week, while flights between Dubai and Cebu will operate two times a week, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the airline said today.

Emirates’ flights between Dubai and Houston will operate three times a week, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

The airline currently offers passenger services to five gateways in the United States including New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston (15 August), Chicago and Los Angeles – expanding its U.S. network to six cities, and offering 27 weekly flights to the country.

Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents.

COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from, the airline noted.

