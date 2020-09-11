UrduPoint.com
Emirates Adds Casablanca To Its Route Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 11th September 2020 (WAM) - Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Casablanca, Morocco from 18 September*. The resumption of flights takes Emirates’ African network to 14 destinations, as the airline safely and gradually restores its network on the continent and across the globe to meet the travel needs of its customers.

Flights to Casablanca will operate three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Emirates flight EK751 will depart Dubai at 0725hrs, arriving in Casablanca at 1245hrs. EK752 will depart Casablanca at 1445hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0115hrs the next day. Tickets can be booked on emirates.

com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Customers planning to resume their travels can enjoy convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stop over or travel to experience Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements to Morocco to be allowed to travel.

