UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Adds Conakry And Dakar To Its Growing African Network

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Emirates adds Conakry and Dakar to its growing African network

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Conakry, Guinea, and Dakar, Senegal, from 3 September, taking the total number of cities served by Emirates in Africa to eight. Flights from Dubai to Conakry and Dakar will be linked services, operating twice weekly, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The addition of linked services between Conakry and Dakar will boost Emirates’ growing network to 77 cities, providing travellers enhanced global connectivity, particularly to and from destinations in the middle East, West Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Far East, with one convenient stop in Dubai.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Related Topics

Africa Business Europe UAE Dubai Conakry Dakar Senegal Guinea Middle East September All From Asia

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

2 minutes ago

Three of a family died, one injured in accident

2 minutes ago

'WASA projects to provide best drinking water, sew ..

2 minutes ago

US Treasury Secretary to Testify Before Congress O ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korean Prime Minister Promises Maximum Penalty ..

2 minutes ago

Faisal Edhi, PTI MPA survive drowning during rescu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.