Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 9th September 2020 (WAM) - Emirates will re-start passenger services to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) with two flights a week, starting 11 September. The resumption of flights to Moscow will take the airline’s expanding network in Europe to 26 cities - offering Emirates’ global customers with more travel options to Europe, and customers in Russia with renewed connections to the middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa via Dubai.

Emirates has been gradually restoring its network connectivity, working closely with international and local authorities to responsibly resume passenger operations to meet travel demand, while always prioritising the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities. The addition of Moscow will take Emirates’ global network to 85 cities in September.

Flights to Moscow will operate twice a week – on Fridays and Saturdays. On Fridays, Emirates flight EK 133 will depart Dubai at 10:10hrs and arrive in Moscow at 14:25hrs local time.

The return flight, EK 134 will depart Moscow at 17:35hrs and arrive in Dubai at 23:35hrs local time. On Saturdays, Emirates flight EK 131 will depart Dubai at 16:15hrs and arrive in Moscow at 20:30hrs local time. The return flight, EK 132 will depart Moscow at 23:20hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:30hrs local time, the following day.

The flights will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents. Travelers can also enjoy enhanced connectivity via Emirates’ codeshare partner in Russia, S7 Airlines – providing greater access to a range of regional destinations.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.