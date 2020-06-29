UrduPoint.com
Emirates Adds New Flights, Bringing Network To Over 50 Cities In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Emirates airline has announced that it will add another four destinations to its passenger schedule in July.

The Dubai-based carrier will re-start passenger flights to Cairo and Tunis from 1st July, and Glasgow from 15th July and Male from 16th July.

The addition of these four cities will bring Emirates’ list of destinations up to 52. The flights offer connections between the middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas, while ensuring the health and safety of customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

The airline has clarified that from the UAE, only Tunisian nationals and permanent residents of Tunisia are currently able to travel to Tunis.

"Travellers originating from certain other countries may enter Tunisia with/without restrictions, and the return flight from Tunis to Dubai and onwards is open to all customers as long as they meet the travel requirements of their destination," it added.

From 7th July, customers from Emirates’ network can also travel to Dubai with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health of visitors and communities.

